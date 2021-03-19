EOS Price Tops $4.25 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00007204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004995 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,979,080 coins and its circulating supply is 951,478,668 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

