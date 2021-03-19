EOSDT Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $10,556.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00452067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00664648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.