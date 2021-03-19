Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 773,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,080,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of V.F. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. 22,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,071. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.