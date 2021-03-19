Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387,336 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of American International Group worth $70,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

