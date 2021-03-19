Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $64,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.45. 2,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,152. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.