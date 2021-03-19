Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

