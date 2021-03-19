Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $87.43 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,638 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AMETEK worth $87,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,618 shares of company stock worth $5,917,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

