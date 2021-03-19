Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $93.69 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,250 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $93,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.