Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $56.03 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 835,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,026,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

