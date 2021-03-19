Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $85.95 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,377,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,945,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.