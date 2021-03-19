Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 36,396 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day moving average of $338.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $359.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

