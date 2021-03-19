Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 214,738 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,738 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of Welltower worth $94,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.