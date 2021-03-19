Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 88,506 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,506 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $87,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 184,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.