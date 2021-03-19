Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 94,739 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,739 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $68,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.