Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465,700 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $92,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 592,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.