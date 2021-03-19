Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Equitable worth $85,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equitable by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after buying an additional 1,299,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.