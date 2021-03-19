Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

