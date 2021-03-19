Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

SHAK opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.28, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.