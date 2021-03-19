Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.