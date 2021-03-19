Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AEE, AEP, AFIB, AQN, ATO, BA, BC8, CMPI, CMS, DAC)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €159.00 ($187.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.40 ($9.88) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $30.60 to $40.00. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

