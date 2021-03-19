Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 19th (AEE, AEP, AFIB, AQN, ATO, BA, BC8, CMPI, CMS, DAC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 19th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €159.00 ($187.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.40 ($9.88) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $30.60 to $40.00. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

