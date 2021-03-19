Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $73.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after acquiring an additional 246,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.