Equity Residential’s (EQR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

