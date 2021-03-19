Era Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $219,443.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $103,106.65 and approximately $219,443.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00626994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

ES is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

