ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 315.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $224,282.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

