ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,329.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $683,289.14 and approximately $72,329.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,737,820 coins and its circulating supply is 26,458,486 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.