Essentia Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $232,993.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,113,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

