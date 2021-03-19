Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.37 or 0.00021048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $744.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.65 or 0.03095630 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

