Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Cut by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up about 16.3% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Etsy worth $161,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, hitting $218.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,321. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

