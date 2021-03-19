EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.80 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $28,145.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00741511 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,149,711,381 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

