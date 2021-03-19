Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 27.75 ($0.36). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 27.43 ($0.36), with a volume of 3,397,505 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £744.16 million and a PE ratio of -260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.68.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

