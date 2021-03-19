Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERRFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

