Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.26 on Friday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Euronav by 75.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 39.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.