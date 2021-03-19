EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Hits $845,776.55

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $845,776.55 and $25,302.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

