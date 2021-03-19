Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $75.72 million. Everbridge posted sales of $58.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $343.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $344.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $426.60 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $433.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,317,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the period.

Everbridge stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

