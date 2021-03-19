Evercore ISI Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $70.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

HIG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 351,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

