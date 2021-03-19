Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 127.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.73.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $251.95 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

