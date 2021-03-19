Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $304.20 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 222.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $304.20 million and approximately $141.01 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,686,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,231,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

