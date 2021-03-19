Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $81.37 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

