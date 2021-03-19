Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $11.38. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

