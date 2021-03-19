EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.