ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,490.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $794,189.56 and $3,490.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005264 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00191768 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00025653 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

