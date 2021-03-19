Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.93 Million

Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $268.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.02 million. Exelixis posted sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.86 on Friday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.