Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Carim V. Khouzami Sells 12,239 Shares

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 120,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,562. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

