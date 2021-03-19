EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,068.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $40,009.79 and approximately $11,068.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00635361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024531 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

