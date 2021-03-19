Exosis (EXO) Hits Market Cap of $31,482.25

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $31,482.25 and approximately $27.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.57 or 0.03113899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00343015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.61 or 0.00919308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.41 or 0.00399570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00374521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00254134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

