eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $26.50 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.73, but opened at $50.48. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. eXp World shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 53,142 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,588,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,463,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,326,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in eXp World by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 158.82 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

