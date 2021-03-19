Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 430,651 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $177.56. 31,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

