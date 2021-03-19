Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

