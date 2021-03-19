Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Exponent worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

