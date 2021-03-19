EXRNchain (EXRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,717.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 68.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $94,717.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 192% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Token Trading

